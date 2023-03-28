0
Ghana beats Algeria 1-0 to qualify for U23 AFCON in Morocco

Black Meteors FsUzkztWYAM0rLN The Black Meteors have qualified for the U23 AFCON

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U23 team has secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament set to be hosted in Morocco.

The qualification has been sealed today after the Black Meteors beat Algeria 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The win means Ghana has secured a 2-1 aggregate win at the end of the two legs in the final qualification round.

The Black Meteors today started the game on the front foot while piling pressure on the opponent.

Thanks to the singing and cheering from the noisy Ghanaian fans at the stadium, it made things difficult for the Algerians.

After continuously asking questions, Ghana in the 12th minute scored through a very impressive team play.

Winger Ernest Nuamah did some great work on the left flanks before lifting a lobbed cross into the far post.

With the goal gaping, talented youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored with a powerful header that beat the Algeria goalkeeper and the rushing defenders.

After taking the lead, Ghana had the chance to score again on numerous occasions before the halftime break but failed to take the chance.

Despite several other chances for both sides in the second half, neither managed to equalise as the encounter ended in a 1-0 win for Ghana.

