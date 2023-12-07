Ghana can win 2023 AFCON - Abedi Pele

African football icon, Abedi Pele

African football icon, Abedi Pele, has stated that Ghana is not far from winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to start in 2024.

Abedi believes Ghana's time to conquer Africa is near and that if the Black Stars fail to win the AFCON next year, they will win the subsequent tournament.



African football icon, Abedi Pele has stated that Ghana is not far from winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to start in January 2024.



Abedi believes Ghana's time to conquer Africa is near and that if the Black Stars fail to win the AFCON next year, they will win the subsequent tournament.



"We will win, we will have our chance. We've been to finals about four or three times and I think this year will be our time or the next four years," he told Samuel Yeboah.



Abedi Pele was a member of the Ghana squad that won the country's last AFCON title in 1982. He was the youngest player in the squad.

Since then, Ghana have gone over 4 decades without winning the trophy. Within the period, they have lost four finals.



The Black Stars hope to break the jinx in Ivory Coast in 2024. Ghana have been paired in Group B Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.



EE/EK



"We will win, we will have our chance. We've been to finals about four or three times and I think this year will be our time or the next four years," he told Samuel Yeboah.



Abedi Pele was a member of the Ghana squad that won the country's last AFCON title in 1982. He was the youngest player in the squad.

Since then, Ghana have gone over 4 decades without winning the trophy. Within the period, they have lost four finals.



The Black Stars hope to break the jinx in Ivory Coast in 2024. Ghana have been paired in Group B Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.



EE/EK