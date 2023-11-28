Ghana can win 2023 AFCON - Stephen Appiah declares

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah is convinced that winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is not out the reach of the Black Stars despite their poor run recently.

Stephen Appiah believes that the team is equipped to surmount the challenge in Ivory Coast and end Ghana’s trophy drought if all factors fall in place.



“I am very confident that Ghana can win the Afcon,” he is quoted to have said at an event in Accra on Monday, November 27, 2023.



Commenting on Ghana’s recent run of poor results with just one win in four matches, Stephen Appiah reckoned that it is indicative of the evenly spread nature of footballing talents across the globe.



According to him, nations that hitherto were no match for the Black Stars have developed their game and now competing for success.



“Today football is played everywhere and that’s why you’ll find it difficult to even play Comoros. We should believe in ourselves and in the team. They should go out there and represent Ghana the best they can,” he said.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be staged in Ivory Coast.



Ghana will face record holders Egypt alongside Cape Verde and Mozambique in the group stage of the competition.



The 2023 AFCON will begin on January 13, 2024, with the final being played on February 11, 2024.







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel

Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







EK