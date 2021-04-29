Ghana can win AFCON title but not with Akonnor – Alhaji Grusah

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has questioned the capabilities of Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor in leading Ghana to end the 40-year trophy drought in Cameroon next year.

The Black Stars have come close to ending the trophy drought in the last decade



but lost to Egypt in Angola 2010 and Ivory Coast in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea- Gabon.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports recently approved a $25m budget for the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup campaigns.

But according to Grusah, with Akonnor at the helm of affairs, there is absolutely no need to pump in such an amount because he cannot lead Ghana to win the trophy.



“I’m a Ghanaian, I can’t support Burkina Faso or any other country than Ghana but this coach has nothing better to lead our team for the trophy,” he told Kumasi FM.



“I believe we can win the trophy but not with this coach, Ghana needs a white coach because football is managed by a critical thinking person and I know you understand me well,” he concluded.