Ghana can win the World Cup trophy someday - Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in action for the Black Stars

Ghana and SC Freiburg midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has backed the Black Stars to someday win the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Only three African countries have reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup with Senegal, Ghana and Cameroon with no African country able to reach the semi-finals of the Mundial.



According to Kyereh, will win the World Cup someday and adds that he expects the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be fun.



“Yes! Ghana will receive the World Cup trophy one day. I anticipate a fun tournament. And I expect us to represent our country to the best of our abilities, demonstrating to the world that we can compete with anyone,” Daniel-Kofi Kyereh said.

The Black Stars have played at three different World Cup tournaments in 2006 in Germany which was Ghana's first-ever, 2010 in South Africa and in 2014 at the spiritual home of football Brazil.



Ghana went close to reaching the semi-finals for the first time in 2010 as Asamoah Gyan was just a penalty away which he missed against Uruguay.



The Black Stars are in group H alongside Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.