Ghana captain Andre Ayew could join Crystal Palace next season

English side Crystal Palace are in talks to appoint Swansea City manager Steve Cooper as head coach which could see him sign Andre Dede Ayew on a free transfer.

Swansea City failed to book a place in the Premier League next season after losing to Brentford in the Championship play-offs final on May 29, 2021.



Andre who seemed to have played his final game for the club at Wembly bid the fans farewell as his contract expires in the summer.



The Ghanaian finished the campaign as Swansea's top scorer having netted 17 Championship goals.



Reports in England indicate that Crystal Palace are in talks with Steve Cooper to replace Roy Hodgson who resigned from the position at the end of the season.



It is understood the Eagles have held two rounds of talks with the Swans boss as they narrow down their options.

Cooper who convinced Ayew to stay at the club could bring him to Selhurst Park should he be appointed manager ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.



Steve Cooper has a strong relationship with the Ghana international and a reunion is likely possible.



Ayew's move to Crystal Palace could also see him reunite with his young brother Jordan Ayew.



The two played for Swansea City in the 2018/19 season before Jordan joined Crystal Palace.



Ayew has Premier League experience playing for Swansea City and West Ham United.

