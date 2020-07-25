Sports News

Ghana captain Andre Ayew lauds teammates for donations to GFA

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has praised his teammates for their generous act to the Ghana Football Association after donating Personal Protective Equipment worth over GHC 100,000.

This is to help the federation combat the coronavirus pandemic that has affected football in the country.



"Big thanks to my colleagues who formed the most recent Black Stars call up & those who have been out of the team for some time,for their generous contributions towards donating PPEs to the GFA to help in the fight against COVID-19. Let's all stay safe & win this fight together," the Swansea City star posted on Twitter.



The items include hand sanitizers, nose masks and other personal protective gears to aid the fight against the widespread of the novel coronavirus.



The Black Stars management committee chairman and Executive Council member George Amoako together with head coach CK Akonnor made the presentation on behalf of the team.

The Ghana FA capo Kurt Okraku received the items and thanked the national team for the kind gesture of Friday.



The Ghana FA has also distributed the equipment to the ten Regional Football Associations.





