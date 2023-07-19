Ghana champions Medeama SC to represent Ghana at Capital City Cup in the USA

Medeama SC

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC will represent Ghana in this year's edition of the Capital City Cup in Washington DC in the United States of America.

The Ghana Football Association offered the opportunity to reigning Ghana champions to participate in the cup competition, which will be staged on October 14, 2023.



In a letter dated July 14, 2023, Medeama wrote to the GFA to acknowledge receipt of the formal invitation to partake in the competition and to accept the offer to represent Ghana at this international stage.

As part of the competition, the Yellow and Mauves will face Washington-based MLS side DC United FC in America.



In September last year, the Ghana Tourism Authority and Ghana FA partnered DC United to launch the Capital City Africa Cup where each year, the winner of Ghana’s Premier League will play DC United.