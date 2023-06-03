Ghana clinch maiden WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup title with dramatic penalty shootout win over Nigeria

Ghana won the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup with a 3-1 shootout victory

In a thrilling final match held at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Black Princesses of Ghana emerged victorious in the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup after beating Nigeria on penalties.

The match between Ghana and Nigeria featured end-to-end excitement that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.



Captain Stella Nyamekye put Ghana ahead in the 37th minute, converting a penalty kick and securing the first goal against a resilient Nigerian defense.



Ghana's goalkeeper, Afi Amenyaku, showcased her skills throughout the match with a series of impressive saves.

However, a momentary lapse in concentration from Amenyaku resulted in a blunder, allowing Nigeria to equalize and breathe new life into the match. The teams battled fiercely for the remaining time, but neither could find a decisive goal, leading to a tense shootout.



In the penalty shootout, Afi Amenyaku redeemed herself and emerged as the heroine of the night. She displayed incredible reflexes and composure, saving three consecutive penalties from the Nigerian players.



