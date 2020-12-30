Ghana coach Akonnor vows to end AFCON drought

Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has said that his top most priority is to end the country’s AFCON title drought.

The Black Stars have gone 38 years without winning the AFCON title since they last won it in Libya 1982.



Ghana has come close to winning the title on three occasions, Senegal 1992, Angola 2010 and Equatorial Guinea and Gabon in 2015.



Several top coaches have been appointed and tasked to end the trophy drought but have all failed in that regard.



Charles Kwabla Akonnor, a former captain of team has set his eyes on winning Ghana’s fifth AFCON title in the next edition of the tournament to be held in Cameroon in 2022.

“My aim and mission is to end the long trophy drought of the Black Stars and win the AFCON tournament for Ghana”, he said in an interview.



Winning the AFCON won’t come easy at all and I therefore urge all Ghanaians to come on board and offer their endless support to the Black Stars in our quest to win the coveted AFCON trophy again”.



Ghana has nine points from four matches in the AFCON Qualifiers and would secure a place in the finals if they avoid defeat in their last two games against South Africa and Sao Tome & Principe.