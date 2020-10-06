Ghana coach C.K Akonnor expects full house in Turkey tonight

CK Akonnor, Black Stars head coach

Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, is expecting most of the players called up for the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar tonight in Turkey.

Ten players have already arrived in camp including newboys Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Benson Annang and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The other players in the squad in Antalya are Goalkeepers Razak Abalora and Lawrence Ati Zigi, Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu, Al Fayha winger Samuel Owusu and Gideon Mensah.



The rest of the players are expected to arrive in camp this evening.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori, forward John Antwi and Lumor Agbenyenu will be missing the game for different reasons, but C.K Akonnor has handed late call ups to Turkey based Caleb Ekuban and Joseph Painstil.



Ghana will play African rivals Mali on Friday before engaging Qatar three days later in Turkey.



The team will hold its first training session at the Emir Sports complex in Antalya, Tuesday afternoon.