Ghana coach C.K Akonnor hands late up to Russia-based striker Joel Fameyeh

Ghanaian player, Joel Fameyeh

FC Orenburg hitman Joel Fameyeh has been given a late call up into the Black Stars for the double-header friendly outings against Morocco and Ivory Coast.

Ghana will be engaging in two friendly encounters against Morocco and neighbours Ivory Coast next Tuesday and Saturday respectively.



Fameyeh has joined his Ghana teammates at their camping base in Cape Coast, after his late invitation to the team.



The 24-year-old previously played for Black Stars B during his time at the Division One League Zone Two based club in Kumasi before moving to Belarus in 2016.

He also played for Ghana’s Black Meteors (U-23) team during the AFCON U23 championship but was not allowed to play at the tournament by his club.



After suffering relegation season due to Covid-19, the topsman scored 12 league goals and provided five assists in the Russian National Football League which helped his team to secure promotion back to the top-flight of Russia football league.