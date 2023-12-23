Ghana coach Chris Hughton confident Black Stars can win AFCON in Ivory Coast

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton insists Ghana are among favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The four-time Africa champions will make a short trip to the neighbouring country next month for the tournament with hopes of ending the forty year drought.



Hughton believes Ghana's bid of a fifth AFCON trophy will be hugely backed by the supporters travelling to Ivory Coast.



"There are a lot of strong teams...Cameroon, Morocco, of course for what they have done for obvious reasons, Senegal because of what they have done," he said on talkSPORT.

"I would like to think Ghana [are among the favourites] because we are next door. We will bring good support. It's a long time since we won."



The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has named a 55-man squad for the tournament, which will be pruned to 26 before the competition in January.



Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.