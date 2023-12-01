Ghana coach Nora Hauptle aims for commanding victory in against Namibia

Ghana coach Nora Hauptle

Ghana coach Nora Hauptle has restated her determination to secure a convincing victory in the first leg of the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) final-round qualifying tie against Namibia.

Black Queens, eager to make a comeback after missing the last tournament, aim to make the second leg in Namibia a mere formality after smoothly progressing to the final stage.



Hauptle, speaking to the press on Thursday, emphasised that her team's primary focus is to secure a win.



"We have had a good training this week and we have all the players fresh and ready. We are looking forward to putting a good performance on the pitch tomorrow. It’s about winning and bringing the result. We are fully determined to fulfil our job in the first leg against Namibia," said Hauptle.

Ghana enter the match as overwhelming favourites, boasting nine consecutive wins under Hauptle’s leadership, with no goals conceded and over 25 goals scored.



Hauptle emphasised that the team will prioritise winning by any means necessary and will not be fixated on playing flashy football.



The match between Ghana and Namibia is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 1, kicking off at 3:30 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.