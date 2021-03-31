Ghana could break AFCON title jinx under Okraku’s tenure- George Afriyie

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie has said the Black Stars could end their AFCON title drought under Kurt Okraku’s tenure.

Ghana has flirted with success on the back of strong performances at the last five African Nations Cup tournaments but has failed to win the trophy since 1982.



The team booked a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament after amassing thirteen (13) points from six (6) qualifying games.



Despite topping Group C which consisted of Sudan, South Africa, and São Tomé and Principe, there is a growing concern that the performance exhibited by Charles Akonnor and his charges do not merit the tag 'pre-tournament favourites'.

But according to George Afriyie, the Black Stars could change their luck by returning from Cameroon with the coveted trophy.



"We have not been able to win the Afcon from 2008. I will attribute it to sheer luck. In 2010 and 2015 it was just not for us in that era," Afriyie stated on Nhyira FM.



"We may win it under this Kurt Okraku’s management where the perception is we have a poor team which is not in the best of shape as compared to years before.”