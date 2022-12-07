Ghana could have done better if players knew each other well before World Cup - Abdul Salis

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed has said that lack of familiarity within the current Black Stars squad affected their performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Samed who was one of Ghana's brightest spots at the Mundial, they could have performed better if there was some telepathy and understanding within the squad.



He thus urged the Ghana Football Association and the technical handlers to do everything within their power to keep the current squad together because they are a young team and will need time to bond.



“To me, we are now building the team. We are learning because we don’t know each other, I think we could have done much more if we knew each other."



"I think that if the staff, management, and the president, Kurt Okraku could keep the same team or make some additions because we have good players in Europe, it’s a buildup team and I think we have the qualities just that we don’t know each other much.”

“Even though we don’t know each other much we did well, though the nation is a bit sad because we were unable to qualify. We did our best, everyone gave his all, I think this team is very solid just we don’t know each other,” Salis told 3sports in an interview.



Abdul Salis Samed in his debut tournament appearance for Ghana started in each of the Black Stars three group games.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



