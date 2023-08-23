Ghana crashes out of 200m race at World Athletics Championships

Team captain, Joseph Paul Amoah

Ghana's two athletes competing in the Men's 200-meter race at the World Athletics Championships failed to make it to the semi-final stages

Team captain, Joseph Paul Amoah and James Dadzie represented the country in the Men's 200-meter race but were unfortunate in their quest to seek glory for the country.



Paul Amoah who won bronze for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games missed out on a place in the semi-final after his fifth-place finish in the heats.



Paul Amoah ran in heat 6 and finished with a time of 20.56s. The athlete injured his toe during the race.



Ghana's national 200m record-holder, James Dadzie also pulled out of the Men's 200m heats after getting injured.



He was forced to withdraw from the Men's 200m heats due to injury.



During heat 4 of the 200m event, Dadzie appeared to suffer a hamstring injury, which prevented him from completing the race.

Dadzie had been grappling with a hamstring injury since April, the same period he set the national record.



The incident led to Dadzie being stretchered off the track, with the crowd showing their appreciation for his efforts.



Ghana's Deborah Acquah also encountered a setback in the Women's Long Jump event on Saturday, August 19, at the World Athletics Championships.



The nation's remaining event is the Men's 4x100 Relay, scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 24.



