Ghana defender Abdul Mumin trains with Victoria Guimaraes for the first time

Ghana defender, Abdul Mumin, trained with his new teammates for the first time at Victoria Guimaraes on Monday August, 24 since joining the club in the ongoing transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined the Portuguese outfit on a four-year deal from Danish side Nordsjaelland.



Nordsjaelland were keen on extending the contract of the towering defender after an impressive season.



Mumin had offers from English Premier League side Sheffield United and Monaco in France, but due to his preference of regular playing time, he decided to sign for Guimarães.

Abdul Mumin joined Guimaraes as a free agent after failing to extend his deal with Nordsjaelland at the end of his contract.



Mumin trains with the side for the first time and will be eyeing a good campaign ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Premiera Liga season.

