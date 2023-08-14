Ghana defender Alexander Djiku helps Fenerbahce to beat Gaziantep in debut Turkish Super Lig game

Alexander Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku played his first match in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday evening.

The centre-back started for Fenerbahce in the team’s first match of the 2023/24 Turkish top-flight league season against Gaziantep.



Named in a back four, Alexander Djiku put up a good performance to help Fenerbahce to secure a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes to earn all three points.



In the game today, Fenerbahce took the lead after just three minutes into the first half when Edin Dzeko found the back of the net of Gaziantep with a great striker.

Later in the 18th minute, he equalised again to complete a brace to unsettle the visitors.



Gaziantep today managed to get the consolation goal in added time of the first half through a strike from Arda Kizildag



Following a good outing on his Turkish Super Lig debut, Alexander Djiku is expected to maintain his spot in the back four of Fenerbahce in upcoming games.