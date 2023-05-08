Ghana defender Alidu Seidu returns from suspension in France

Ghana international Alidu Seidu

Ghana international Alidu Seidu returned from his two-game suspension to play for Clermont Foot in their stalemate against Auxerre on Sunday.

The Black Stars defender started and lasted the entire duration of his outfit's 1-1 draw against Auxerre at way.



Seidu missed his side's games against Nice and Stade Reims after picking up a red card against Angers on February 16.



Auxerre got the opening goal through Souleymane Touré in the 36th-minute mark as the home team went to recess with a one-goal lead.

After the break, the visitors scored to restore parity through Saif-Eddine Khaoui as the game ended 1-1.



The 23-year-old has made 23 appearances for Clermont Foot in the ongoing campaign.