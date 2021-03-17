Ghana defender Anton Donkor shares his experience with racism in Germany

Ghanaian winger Anton Donkor

Germany-born Ghanaian winger Anton Donkor has shared his experience with racism on the pitch and in everyday life in Germany.

According to the SV Waldhof Mannheim defender, he has been a victim of racial abuse as he joins a tall list of players who have called for an end of racism despite not being carried away.



The 23-year old after his side game against Bayern Munich II received several racist comments under his photos via Instagram.

“You don't play along here. Go back to your country.” Such sentences are unfortunately nothing new for Anton Donkor.



Reacting to it, he said, "I come from Germany"