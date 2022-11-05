0
Ghana defender Baba Rahman apologises to Reading fans after defeat to Preston

Baba Rahman Reading 610x383 Baba Rahman

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Baba Abdul Rahman was in action for Reading FC on Friday night when the team played against Preston in the English Championship.

In a matchday 19 encounter of the league campaign, Reading FC played at home and hoped to bag maximum points to climb higher on the Championship League table.

Both Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom started the game for the home team in a game that the first half ended in a goalless draw.

After recess, Preston got the better of Reading as a brace from Ched Evans propelled the away team to a 2-1 win.

The only consolation goal for the hosts was scored by Lucas Joao.

In a reaction after the game, Baba Rahman admitted that the performance of Reading FC was the best.

He also assured that Reading will fight for the three points in the next outing.

“Today wasn’t good enough and I’m the first to admit it Royal fans

