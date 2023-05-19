Ghana defender Daniel Amartey emerges as a transfer target of Sevilla

Ghana international, Daniel Amartey

Ghana international, Daniel Amartey could be playing in the Spanish La Liga next season.

Reports gathered from sources indicate that the Black Stars centre-back is a transfer target of Spanish outfit Sevilla.



The club has struggled this season and will look to make reinforcement in the summer transfer window.



It is understood that officials of Sevilla have identified Daniel Amartey as a top defender that can make the team stronger to compete next season.



As a result, the club will move to make an official offer to Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

This season, Daniel Amartey had a good spell with the Foxes in the English Premier League at the beginning of the season.



Unfortunately, he is struggling to secure a place in the starting eleven of Leicester City.



He has not featured for his team in the last five matches of the English Premier League.



Meanwhile, Daniel Amartey is also a transfer target of AC Milan and could also play in the Italian Serie A next season.