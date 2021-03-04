Ghana defender Daniel Amartey excel in Leicester City’s draw at Burnley

Ghana international Daniel Amartey

Ghana international Daniel Amartey displayed top form on Wednesday evening to help his Leicester City side earn a draw against Burnley in the English Premier League.

The centre-back who can play as a right-back was today deployed in a back three when the Foxes paid a visit to the Turf Moor to take on the matchday opponent.



On the back of a slow start from the visitors, they trailed after just four minutes into the second half when Matej Vydra scored with a fine effort.



Going on to settle to enjoy the lion’s share of possession, Leicester City fought back to draw level before the break.

A stunning strike from Kelechi Iheanacho ended up in the back of the net of Burnley to ensure the first half of the match ended in a draw.



In a second half where Burnley pushed for a winner, Daniel Amartey and his defensive partners stood firm to ensure they did not concede.



In the end, the impressive displays of the Black Stars asset and his teammates have earned them a vital point on the road.