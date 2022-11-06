1
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey features as Leicester City beat Everton

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was in action for Leicester City in their 2-0 away win over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Amartey lasted the entire duration of the game as he helped the Foxes secure a vital win and keep a clean sheet.

The 27-year-old has made 11 league appearances this season and his return to the starting line-up has coincided with Leicester impressive form in previous games.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring for Brendan Rodgers' side on the stroke of halftime. He controlled James Maddison's cut-back with his thigh before sending a dipping effort into the top corner of Jordan Pickford's goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Harvey Barnes put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages, rifling a powerful shot past Pickford for his fifth league goal of the campaign.

The win lifts Leicester up to 13th - two places above the Toffees due to their superior goal difference.

Amartey has been included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is expected to named in the final squad for the global showpiece later this month.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

