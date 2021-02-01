Ghana defender Daniel Opare suffers injury in Zulte Waregem victory

Opare suffered the injury in the 22nd minute

Ghana defender Daniel Opare was forced off with an injury during Zulte Waregem's 2-1 win over KV Oostende in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

Opare suffered the injury in the 22nd minute and was replaced by French winger Jean-Luc Dompé.



Zulte came from behind to win the tough encounter. They fell behind when Fashion Sakala scored for the away side in the 14th minute.



Zulte fought back and equalised in the 38th minute through Belgian centre-forward Gianni Bruno.



Striker Jelle Vossen scored the winning goal for Zulte 23 minutes to full-time. The win takes Zulte to 10th on the table.

Zulte will hope Opare's injury is not a serious one so he can be available for their next game against Charleroi in Belgian Cup round of 32.











