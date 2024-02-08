Ghana defender Derrick Kohn on the verge of sealing Galatasaray move

Derrick Kohn arrives in Turkey to join Galatasaray

Germany-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Derrick Kohn is set to wrap up a move to join Galatasaray this week.

The full-back as reported early this week has agreed personal terms with the Turkish giants for a transfer from German club Hannover 96.



Today, checks have revealed that the talks between the parties involved are at an advanced stage.



Derrick Kohn, 25, has now landed in Turkey with his agent to complete the final stages of the talks.

While in Turkey, he would undergo a mandatory medical examination before signing the proposed contract to become a new player of Galatasaray.



It is expected that Derrick Kohn will sign a long-term contract with the Turkish giants to serve as a key man in defense in the coming years.



In the past, the Ghanaian defender played for Bayern Munich II in Germany and also spent time in Holland where he played for Willem II Tilburg.