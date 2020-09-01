Sports News

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah delighted to make Vitória Guimarães switch

Defender, Gideon Mensah

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah has expressed his happiness for completing his move to Portuguese side SC Vitória Guimarães.

Mensah was announced on Monday as a new addition to the Portuguese top-flight side on a season long loan from Red Bull Salzburg.



The 19-year-old expressed his satisfaction of making the switch to Vitória when speaking to the club's media.



"I am very happy to have signed for Vitória. I am very focused on the goals that the team has for this season and very eager to help," he said.

"I am a player who does all the positions on the left side, I am very offensive and I know that, in the defensive moment, it cannot be easy to pass me. I am defensively combative but I like to play, I have a good relationship with the ball and I am a a very attacking propensity."



The left-back will be at the service of the Vitória until the end of the 2020/2021 season.



Vitória have an option to buy the Ghanaian international for 2.2 million Euros.

