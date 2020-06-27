Sports News

Ghana defender John Boye tests negative for coronavirus ahead of Metz training resumption

Ghana defender John Boye and his teammates and the staff at FC Metz tested negative for coronavirus ahead of their return to training on Monday.

The screening tests carried out on Thursday morning revealed no positive COVID-19 cases among FC Metz players and staff.



On Friday, Boye and his teammates also carried out a series of medical tests (blood tests, cardiac examinations and dental check-ups).



The players will be made aware of the new way of living at their working place on Saturday as they resume training in the next two days.

"In addition to the results of the test output, we are going to give a full reminder of the recommendations for use, of how to behave on a daily basis, in life, in the locker room, etc.," Patrice L'Huillier, the doctor of FC Metz said.



Vincent Hognon's men will have a rest on Sunday and really start their summer preparations on Monday at the Frescaty grounds.



The 33-year-old centre back was given a one-year contract extension at the club last week.

