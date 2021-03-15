Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah named among 5 best defenders in MLS

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah has been named among the five best defenders in the Major League Soccer [MLS].

The former Ashgold centre back led Columbus Crew to clinch the 2019/20 MLS trophy.



Mensah positioned himself as one of the best defenders in the entire league and even earned a spot in the tournament's top 11 at the end of the season.

The top five defenders include Walker Zimmerman, Jonathan Mensah, Jorge Figal, Yeimar Gómez Andrade and Aaron Long.



Mensah has started training with club side, Columbus Crew ahead of the new season.