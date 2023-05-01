Ghana defender Kasim Adams scores in FC Basel heavy win over Winterthur

Ghana international Kasim Nuhu Adams

Ghana international Kasim Nuhu Adams scored for FC Basel in their emphatic win over Winterthur in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

The 27-year-old who started and lasted the entire duration made his presence felt after scoring his side's opening goal of the match.



The former Black Stars defender shot Basel into the lead after just seven minutes into the clash as his side cruised to a 4-1 away win.



Five minutes later, Darian Males hit the back of the net to extend Basel’s lead in the encounter at the Stadion Schützenwiese.

Winterthur pulled one back through Joaquin Ardaiz, who scored from the spot in the 20th-minute mark as the first half ended 2-1 in Basel’s favour.



After the break, the visitors proved their worth and grabbed their third and fourth goals respectively through Zeki Amdouni and Andi Zeqiri as Basel cruised to a comfortable victory at away.



The on-loan Hoffenheim defender has now scored one goal in 26 games in the Swiss top flight for FC Basel.