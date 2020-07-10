Sports News

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu suffers fresh injury at Real Mallorca

Lumor Agbenyenu

Real Mallorca defender Lumor Agbenyenu has suffered a fresh injury at the club, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Portuguese side Sporting CP, has been knocked back against by a recurrent nightmare.



The Ghana international missed the side's 2-0 win over Levante today (Thursday) as they fight to avoid the drop in the La Liga.



Mallorca manager Vicente Moreno has given update on the situation of the left-back.

"As far as I know, it is better than yesterday and worse than tomorrow, and that does not mean that we can't count on him, or that he is ruled out, although I already tell you that it will be difficult, things as they are. We will talk to the doctor and also with him and from there we will make a decision. " he said.



It's unclear how long the Ghanaian will sit on the touchlines.



Agbenyenu has battled several injuries since he joined the La Liga side on loan at the start of the season.

