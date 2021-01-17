Ghana defender Mohamed Salisu blames weather for early struggles at Southampton

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has attributed his early struggles at Southampton to the weather in England following his move from Spanish side Real Valladolid.

The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Saints due to fitness concerns.



He joined the Premier League outfit in a four-year deal from the La Liga club last August, snubbing an offer from French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.



"Yeah, I am getting used to it [life with Southampton]," Salisu told Utilia Football.



"It is such different weather to where I played before. It is a little bit difficult but I am getting used to it.



"It is crazy, you know? It is very difficult here. Where I played in Spain, it is not like this. I find it difficult but I hope I will get used to it soon."

Salisu's start to life with the Saints has been heavily weighed down by fitness issues.



After signing for the club in August, he was only able to join the side's pre-season training a month later in the week of the start of the Premier League.



Three months later, he made the Saints' matchday squad for the first time as they face Brighton & Hove Albion on December 7.



He since went on to make the bench on five more occasions. In the New Year, however, has been missing entirely from the matchday squad due to an injury setback.



Before joining Southampton, Salisu was also linked to Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.