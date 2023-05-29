Ghana defender Patric Pfeiffer sent off on final day of German Bundesliga 2 season

Ghana international, Patric Pfeiffer was in action for Darmstadt on Sunday afternoon for the team’s final game of the season in the 2022/23 German Bundesliga 2 season.
Unfortunately, he was sent off in the clash against Greuther Furth after he was shown a red card in the 30th minute.
Patric Pfeiffer, 23, made 24 appearances for Darmstadt in the 2022/23 German Bundesliga 2 season.
He finished the season with four goals and one assist. His red card today is his first in the season. He was yellow-carded seven times this season.
Next season, Patric Pfeiffer will play in the German Bundesliga with Darmstadt after helping the team to finish top at the end of the Bundesliga 2 season.
Following his impressive showing this season, the defender is pushing his way to become a regular in the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.
