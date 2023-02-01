0
Ghana defender William Kumado joins Lyngby from Nordsjaelland

E1A9AF7D 62D7 48DF 8464 690E6ADE4A40.jpeg Ghana right-back William Kumado

Lyngby Boldklub of the Danish Superliga has confirmed the signing of Ghana right-back William Kumado from FC Nordsjaelland on a two-year contract.

After passing his required medical exams earlier today, the Right to Dream academy product from Ghana joins the Lyngby Stadium team.

In this ongoing winter transfer window, manager Nicas Kjeldsen has nothing but glowing praise for his recently acquired defender: "Willy is a very talented young player who we believe is facing a breakthrough as a senior player.

"He is an attacking, fast right-back who with his speed can challenge and be a weapon for us. This is a player we know very well, and who we believe can develop a lot in our framework in the long run, and become a profile in the Lyngby shirt.

“So we are happy that we have reached an agreement with Kumado,"  Nicas Kjeldsen told his club's communications network.

Kumado is yet to be capped by Ghana at the men's senior national team, the Back Stars.

