Ghana defenders Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom relegated with Reading from English Championship

Baba Rahman Of Reading Fc And Ghana N8vedl3p7q6z1c8dholrkg2cx Reading have been relegated even before the last matchday of the season

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 English Championship season is set to end on Monday, May 8, after a very long campaign.

Unfortunately, it will not end on a good note for three Ghanaian players.

The defending trio of Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, and Kelvin Abrefa have been relegated with Reading FC from the EFL Championship.

The three players have played various roles for their team this season but things have not just worked.

After playing 45 matches this season, Reading FC are 2nd on the league standings with 44 points.

With just one match remaining for the season to end and four points behind Cardiff, the team in the safe zone, nothing will change even if Reading wins the last match of the campaign.

Reading have hence been relegated even before the last matchday of the season.

While Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa will stay on with Reading at the end of the season, Baba Rahman will be on his way back to his parent club, Chelsea FC.

