Ghana didn’t create number of chances we wanted in the first half vs Mexico – Chris Hughton

Coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, said his team didn’t create the amount of chances they would have liked in the first half during their international friendly defeat against Mexico.

Out of the four shots on target Ghana recorded in the game at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, only one came in the first half.



The four-time African champions conceded two sloppy second-half goals to lose 2-0 in Sunday dawn’s encounter, bringing Hughton’s unbeaten run with the Black Stars to an end.



Speaking at the post-match presser, the former Brighton boss said Mexico were a tough opposition because they were used to the playing surface.



“I think we knew we were up against a very good Mexican team playing at home on a surface that they are used to so we knew it was going to be a tough opposition,” Hughton said.



“I thought in the first half period we coped well even though we didn't create the amount of chances that we would have liked to have done but I think we had reasonable good control of the game.

“Certainly, in the first half period I came in not too unhappy, you know. I felt we could have perhaps produced a little bit more in the final third; a few more goal-scoring opportunities.”



Following a goalless first half, Mexico seized the lead in the 57th minute, courtesy of PSV forward Hirving Lozano. Exploiting Ghana's defensive lapse, Lozano expertly slotted the ball into the net at Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right post.



The North American side further solidified their lead in the 72nd minute, with Dynamo Moscow's Uriel Antuna capitalizing on a well-placed through ball that dissected Ghana's defence, securing the second goal.



This double setback condemned Ghana to defeat, leaving them with a tough challenge ahead.



Next up for the Black Stars is a clash with the United States on Wednesday dawn at 12:30 A.M at the Geodis Park in Tennessee.