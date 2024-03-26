Ghana draw 2-2 with Uganda in friendly match

Ghana vs Uganda

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, drew 2-2 with Uganda in their friendly match on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

The Black Stars started strongly, opening the scoring in the 6th minute. Captain Jordan Ayew delivered a corner kick, and defender Jerome Opoku headed home to give Ghana the lead.



Despite Ghana's early advantage, Uganda pressed forward in search of an equalizer.



Their efforts paid off in the 20th minute when the referee awarded them a controversial penalty.



Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala converted from the spot, leveling the score.



Ghana regained the lead in the 26th minute when right-back Denis Odoi won a penalty.

Captain Jordan Ayew calmly converted the kick, scoring his 22nd goal for the national team.



At halftime, Ghana led 2-1, but upon resumption, coach Otto Addo made four substitutions.



He brought on Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Forson Amankwah & Alidu Seidu to replace Ernest Nuamah, Denis Odoi, Edmund Addo & Abu Francis.



Leicester City player, Fatawu Issahaku picked out Antoine Semenyo nicely in the box, but Semenyo's effort went wide.



In the 78th minute, Andre Ayew substituted his brother Jordan Ayew in the game.

However, Uganda continued to push for an equalizer and found success in the 82nd minute. Shaban Muhammad capitalized on a scramble in Ghana's box, slotting the ball home to level the score at 2-2.



Despite late efforts from both teams, including a late free-kick for Ghana, the match ended in a stalemate.



The result extends coach Otto Addo's winless run to two games since taking up the job for the second time.



The Black Stars had previously lost 2-1 to Nigeria on March 22, 2024, at the same venue.