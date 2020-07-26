Soccer News

Ghana duo Bernard Mensah and Afriyie Acquah suffer relegation in Turkish Super Lig

Ghana duo Bernard Mensah and Afriyie Acquah have suffered relegation with their clubs in the Turkish Super Lig.

Acquah's Malatyaspor lost 1-0 at home on Saturday, 25 July 2020 to Gaziantep and that confirmed their demotion to the First Division next season.



The 27-year-old, who joined last summer on a free transfer, was not part of the team that tasted defeat.



He managed 27 league appearances and scored one goal.

Mensah missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor due to suspension.



The 25-year-old scored five goals in 25 league appearances and has been linked with a move to giants Galatasaray.



The two teams and bottom club Ankaragücü, who had already been relegated from the Süper Lig, finished the season with 32 points each.

