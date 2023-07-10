0
Sports

Ghana duo Edmund Addo and Osman Bukari set to receive Serbian citizenship ahead of new season

Edmund Addo And Osman Bukari Edmund Addo and Osman Bukari are two of over 10 foreign players currently at Red Star Belgrade

The Ghana duo of Osman Bukari and Edmund Addo could become Serbian citizens before the start of the 2023/24 football season.

Winger Osman Bukari joined Red Star Belgrade last summer and has since established himself as a key man for the team.

For Midfielder Edmund Addo, he only recently signed for Red Star Belgrade and is looking forward to his debut campaign with the new side.

Ahead of the start of the new season, there is a problem at Red Star Belgrade because of the rule that requires clubs in the Superliga to register up to four foreign players.

Edmund Addo and Osman Bukari are two of over 10 foreign players currently at Red Star Belgrade.

To solve the challenge, processes have been commenced for the two Black Stars players to become Serbian Citizens.

This will make them eligible to be registered as locals instead of foreigners.

Red Star Belgrade are hopeful that the processes will be completed in time before the start of the new season.

