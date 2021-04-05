Ghana duo Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku missed Strasbourg win at Bordeaux

Black Stars duo Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku

Black Stars duo Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku were not available for selection as Strasbourg beats Bordeaux on Saturday.

Strasbourg won the encounter 3-2 away from home to climb up from 15th to 13th on the French Ligue 2 table.



They did it without Waris and Djiku, who missed the game due to injuries.



Waris suffered a muscle injury prior in the last but one game before the international break while Djiku is nursing a thigh injury.

The defender suffered the injury in early March, forcing him to miss Strasbourg's last three games.



Djiku has made 24 appearances this season, staying on the field for 2016 minutes.



Waris, on the other hand, has played 16 league games and scored one goal.