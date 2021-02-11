Ghana duo Mensah, Afful’s Columbus Crew draw Real Esteli Concacaf Champions League

Black Stars duo, Jonathan Mensah and Harrission Afful

Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful’s Columbus Crew SC have been drawn against Real Esteli in the preliminary round of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew SC got a favorable draw on paper, facing off against Nicaragua’s Real Esteli, who qualified for the tournament via the Concacaf League Play-In.



In their six previous appearances in the Champions League, Esteli is yet to record a victory.



Should Columbus make it through that matchup, they could face off against Mexican giants and 2019 Champions League winners Monterrey in the quarterfinals.

Mensah played 28 times for the Crews and recorded 1 assist as they clinch the MLS Cup last term.



Afful meanwhile chalked 26 appearances with 1 goal and 2 assists to his credit.