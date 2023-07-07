0
Ghana duo Osman Bukari and Edmund Addo helps Red Star Belgrade to beat Zenith 2-1

Edmund Addo And Osman Bukari Edmund Addo has debuted for Red Star Belgrade

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international, Edmund Addo has debuted for his new club, Red Star Belgrade.

The talented midfielder only joined the Serbian giants recently to strengthen the squad of the team ahead of the start of the 2023/24 football season.

On Tuesday, Edmund Addo was a second-half substitute for Red Star Belgrade when the team locked horns with FC Zenith St Petersburg in the Pari Premier Cup.

The new signing played well for his team and helped the side to secure a 2-1 victory.

In the game against FC Zenith St Petersburg, Black Stars forward Osman Bukari also featured for Red Star Belgrade.

He was in his usual element and played a key role in the win.

Up next for the two Ghana players and Red Star Belgrade, they will face Neftci Baku in the Pari Premier Cup.

That game will be played on Saturday, July 8.

