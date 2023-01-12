0
Ghana earned $9.5 million from the World Cup - GFA

How Black Stars Players Reacted To World Cup Exit Black Stars

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has disclosed that the country earned $9.5 million from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to Henry Asante Twum, the GFA intends to invest the money in developing football in Ghana by refurbishing the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence.

“Ghana earned $9.5 million at the group stage of the World Cup,” Henry Asante Twum said on Asempa FM.

“The plan now is to turn Ghanaman Centre of Excellence into at least a 3-star hotel with a 60 to 70 capacity. We want to raise the standard of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence so that it can host matches of all our national teams.”

He also revealed that the Association is yet to receive the World Cup money.

Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stages after losing their games to Portugal and Uruguay. The Black Stars only win was against South Korea.

