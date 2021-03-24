Ghana eyes win against South Africa to seal early qualification

The Stars have accrued nine points from four games

The Black Stars of Ghana will be seeking an early ticket to the next AFCON with a win against South Africa in this penultimate game in the ongoing qualifiers.

Ghana’s early qualification was delayed following a 1-0 defeat to Sudan in Khartoum in the third group game.



The Stars have accrued nine points from four games and are currently levelled on points with South Africa.



The first leg between the two sides ended in favour of the Black Stars who won 2-0 against the Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Stadium last November.



Kudus Mohammed and Thomas Partey were on the scoresheet for the Black Stars.



Coach Akonnor and his players travel away for the second leg in search of a win on Thursday, March 25.

The Black Stars will be without the Ayew brothers and Thomas Partey who have been ruled out of the South Africa game due to coronavirus restrictions and quarantine protocols put in place by the English FA.



In a statement from the GFA, Captain Andre Ayew, forward Jordan Ayew and midfielder Thomas Teye Partey who will not be part of the contingent to South Africa will join the squad later for the final game against Sao Tome and Principe.



Ghana will play South Africa on Thursday, March 25 in Johannesburg, before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in Accra on March 29.



Below is the full squad for the South Africa game:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko - Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC - Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)

Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)



Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko)



Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C - China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor - Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC - France), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Justice Blay (Medeama SC - Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)



Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)



Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)