Ghana fans hail Coach Akonnor after impressive showing against Qatar

Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has received alot of praises from the fans following his team's impressive display against Qatar on Monday in the international friendly.

Akonnor recorded his first win as head coach of the Black Stars in his side's 5-1 win against the 2019 Asian Champions at the Titanic Sports Stadium.



Goals from captain Andre Ayew (2X), Samuel Owusu, Caleb Ekuban and Tariq Fosu help CK Akonnor to pick his first win in his second game.



The former Asante Kotoko coach had come under severe criticism following Ghana's abysmal performance against Mali on Friday which they lost 3-0 at the Emir Sports Complex.



Ghana responded strongly with a powerful performance as they thrashed the Asian Champions to help Akonnor record his first win as head coach.

Some of the fans compared the Black Stars to that of a UEFA Champions League winning team whilst others were impressed with the improvement in the performance on the pitch.



