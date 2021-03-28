Ghana finish top of Group C in 2021 AFCON qualifiers, Sudan advance - South Africa out

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana finished top of Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday after defeating Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sudan also joined the Black Stars in reaching the tournament scheduled to be played in Cameroon next year after defeating South Africa 2-0 in the play on Omdurman.



The result means Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the tournament as they failed to secure the needed draw that would have secured their place in the tournament.



Ghana finished top of the group with 13 points while Sudan placed second with 12 points.



South Africa had ten points which means they finish third in the group while Sao Tome and Principe finished bottom of the group with zero points.



Below are the rankings after the final group standings:

1. Ghana – 13 points



2. Sudan – 12 points



3. South Africa – 10



4. Sao Tome and Principe – 0