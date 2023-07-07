Ghana football: I’m still ready to serve if called upon – Oti Akenteng

Former Ghana FA technical director, Francis Oti Akenteng has reiterated his desire to serve Ghana football should his services be needed.

According to the renowned football administrator who has enormous experience on the local scene, having worked with several clubs, he is ready to share his expertise to revive Ghana football.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Wamputu Sports, Oti Akenteng highlighted the importance of having other veteran sports personalities and coaches on board to work together with the current leadership of Ghana football in other to improve the sport in the country.



He also lauded the FA’s newly launched women’s football strategy which seeks to improve women’s football in the country.



Francis Oti-Akenteng was appointed as new Technical Director of Ghana Premier League side Bechem United earlier this year and helped them to place 3rd in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.



Under his leadership Ghana qualified for their maiden appearance at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



Subsequently, the Black Stars played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup in South Africa and Brazil respectively.

The Ghana U-20 side, the Black Satellites won the Africa Youth Championship and the U-20 World Cup in Egypt.



Mr Oti Akenteng served the GFA in different capacities dating back to 2006 when he was first appointed by the Confederation of African Football as Head of the Technical unit of the GFA.



He was later elevated to FIFA level in 2009 as GFA Technical Director and Head of the Technical Centre, Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram.



The former Ghana trainer left the position in March 2020 following the expiration of his contract.



