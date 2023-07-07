0
Ghana football: Let's think long-term instead of short-term success – John Paintsil

Untitled John Painstil Mom.png Ex-Black Stars defender John Paintsil

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil says that the focus for Ghana football should be long-term plans that will fetch the country sustainable success instead of pursuing a path that will only bring immediate and short-term success.

Paintsil reiterated the need to have a well-structured plan and timeline for football development, setting long-term goals and targets and ensuring sustainable growth within the sport.

The former Fulham and West Ham defender made these remarks on Asempa FM following Ghana's recent failures at international tournaments, with the Black Meteors being the latest as they failed to progress from the group phase of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"Football is about development. In running the football, there should be a plan or timing. For instance, give yourself four, five, or 10 years. Within these years, we should achieve something. We call something a 10-year development plan, so without a plan, we can't achieve results”, he said.

Paintsil advocated for patience and a strategic approach, acknowledging that progress in football takes time and consistent effort.

He was part of Ghana’s squad that qualified for the first-ever 2006 World Cup in Germany and subsequently played in the 2010 edition held in South Africa where he was capped 89 times for the Black Stars.

On the European journey, he played in Israel, England, and South Africa.

LSN/KPE

