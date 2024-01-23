Ghana football bedeviled with conflict of interest – Nii Lante

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The former Minister for Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye says there is huge conflict of interest in the football administration in the country.

This follows Ghana’s heartbreaking setback in their quest for advancement in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, squandering a 2-0 lead until additional time in a Monday match against Mozambique.



Mozambique managed to pull one back in the 90th minute, as Geny Catamo scored from the spot after a handball by Ghana’s captain, Andre Ayew.



In a stunning turn of events during stoppage time, Mozambique’s Reinaldo Mandava headed home a corner kick by Shaquille Momad Nangy, securing a dramatic draw.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the former Minister of Youth and Sports explained that there are fundamental issues with management of Ghana’s football.

“It is only in Ghana that club owners are in football administration, in player management, and also being agents, it is only in Ghana, there is nowhere you can do that. The conflict is so huge. The truth be told the conflict of interest in our football is so much.



“Where in the world do you see agents of players become the managers of clubs and administrators of the Football Association (FA)? And the same people are managers of players, where, tell me just mention one country. I have not seen some before,” Mr. Lante Vanderpuye stated.



He continued: “I thought it was an African disease but I have gone through Africa and it is nowhere, not even in Nigeria. Those who are the managers of Nigeria Football are not managers of players. They have relationships with clubs but they are not managers of players, coaches, and other technical people.”